Davis Kenneth Passed away on
February 21st 2020,
aged 82 years.
Reunited with his
beloved wife Marion.
Much loved dad of Mark and
dear grandfather of Mia.
Loving brother of Lilian,
George and the late Ann,
Peg and Bill.
He will be sadly missed
by his family and all who knew him.
Funeral Service and cremation at Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Thursday March 12th 2020
at 12.00 noon.
Flowers welcome or
donations for Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries to
Box Bros Ltd
Tel 01253 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020