HARRIS (Kenneth) On Sunday 19th January 2020, suddenly but peacefully whilst in hospital, Ken passed away,
aged 78 years.

Dearly loved Husband of Gwenda, Dad to Judith and Mark, Grandad to Sean, Jack and Niamh,
Father-in-law to Stephen
and Brother to Joan.

Funeral Service will take place
on Friday 7th February 2020 at Carleton Crematorium at 11:00am.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if so desired, to
Northwest Air Ambulance
c/o the funeral directors.

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Low Moor Road, Bispham,
Blackpool, FY2 0PA.
Tel 01253 500 536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
