|
|
|
HORNER Kenneth Horner passed away peacefully in his sleep on
3rd May, 2020, aged 93 years.
The dearly loved husband of Eileen, much loved Dad to Christine and Gillian, also a dear father-in-law to Anthony and Chris, doting grandad to Adam, Rachel, Rochelle and Lauren and great grandad to Taylor and Pia.
He will be sadly missed.
Private family funeral service at Park Crematorium Lytham.
Family flowers only but donations may be made to Trinity Hospice, direct or c/o the Funeral Director: Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 6, 2020