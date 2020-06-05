|
UNDERWOOD (Kenneth)
'Ken' On Wednesday 3rd June 2020,
peacefully whilst in hospital
after a short illness,
Ken passed away aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Cynthia,
much loved Dad to Philip and Paul,
a dear father-in-law to Elizabeth,
a devoted Grandad to
Freya and Ethan and
a dear son-in-law of Mona.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private family funeral
service will take place.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu
may be given if so desired to
Guide Dogs for the Blind via www.memorygiving.com/kenunderwood
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 5, 2020