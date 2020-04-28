|
McGAWLEY
Kenny Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on April 20th 2020.
Kenny, aged 70 years,
of Poulton-le-Fylde.
A dearly loved brother of George, Jimmy, Joey, Jeanette, Gordon and the late Michael, brother in law, uncle, cousin and a friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.
Service and cremation to be
held at Carleton Crematorium
on Monday May 4th 2020.
Sadly due to recent circumstances this will be for immediate family only. Donations, if so desired, to British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries and donations please to C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020