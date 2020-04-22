Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Poulton-Le-Fylde)
48/50 Station Road
Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7JQ
01253 885858
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
13:00
a private family funeral
Carleton Crematorium
Laura Fox Notice
FOX Laura On April 12th 2020,
peacefully at
Ryecourt Nursing home,
aged 81 years.
Loving wife of the late Bruce,
much loved mum of Noel and Samantha, mother in law of Cathy and Steve and much loved grandma of Charlotte,
Georgina and Madeleine.
Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 29th April at 1pm.
Donations welcome if desired to Dementia UK 7th floor,
1 Aldgate, London EC3N 1RE.
All enquiries please to
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Services
tel 01253 885858.
Special thanks to the staff Ryecourt Nursing Home for their care of Laura.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020
