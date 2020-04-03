|
|
|
JORDAN Lavinia Wilton Passed away peacefully at
Park View Nursing Home on March 30th 2020.
Lavinia, aged 88 years.
Much loved mum of Peter and Annabelle, also a dearly loved grandma of Lilly, Darcy, Amy and Jack and great grandma of
Felicity, Rory and Clara.
She will be so sadly missed by all her family, and many friends.
Service and Cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday April 14th 2020.
Sadly, due to recent circumstances, this will be for immediate family only.
A memorial service for Lavinia will take place at a later date. Donations may be made, if so desired, to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries and
donations please to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020