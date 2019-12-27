Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Thornton Cleveleys)
The Willows
Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 4AB
01253 859159
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Harte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Harte

Notice Condolences

Lawrence Harte Notice
HARTE Lawrence (Lol) Died peacefully
at home with his
daughters by his side on
Thursday December 19th 2019,
aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Dorothy, much loved dad of
Susan and Kathryn and a dearly
loved father-in-law, grandad,
great grandad, great great
grandad, brother and uncle.
Lol will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday January 9th 2020 at 2:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Trinity Hospice and or Marie Curie.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, The Willows Funeral Home, Tel: 859159. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -