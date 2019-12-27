|
|
|
HARTE Lawrence (Lol) Died peacefully
at home with his
daughters by his side on
Thursday December 19th 2019,
aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Dorothy, much loved dad of
Susan and Kathryn and a dearly
loved father-in-law, grandad,
great grandad, great great
grandad, brother and uncle.
Lol will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday January 9th 2020 at 2:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Trinity Hospice and or Marie Curie.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, The Willows Funeral Home, Tel: 859159. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019