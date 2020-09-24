|
SMITH Lena With her son and daughter in law by her side, peacefully on
Thursday 17th September 2020,
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 84.
Devoted wife of Stanley,
loving mum of Marj and Graham,
cherished Nana of
Jane, James, Dean, Lee and Scott, precious great nana of Sebastian, Jessica, Logan and Joshua, loyal sister of Sheila and Clare and caring mother in law of
John and Michelle.
"Lena was a dear friend
to many and will be sadly
missed by everyone".
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 1st October at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK and/or Alzheimer's Society.
All donations and enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home
Tel (01253) 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 24, 2020