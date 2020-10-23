Home

McGUIRK
Leo James We celebrate the memory of Leo, who sadly passed away after a short illness on
Monday 19th October 2020,
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila, amazing dad of Yvonne, Cherie, Michelle and Lorraine, much loved grandad of 5 and great grandad of 3. A loving brother, father in law, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Leo will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
For those unable to attend,
the service will be livestreamed.
Family flowers only,
donations preferred
in Leo's memory to 'Shelter'.
Any enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Blackpool. Tel; 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020
