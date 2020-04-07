Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Boreham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Boreham

Notice Condolences

Leonard Boreham Notice
BOREHAM LEONARD Passed away peacefully
at the Autumn Leaves Rest Home
on Thursday 19th March.
Aged 84 years.
Devoted husband
of the late Joy.
Loving brother of Joyce
and the late Reg and Min.
Special uncle to Douglas
and the late Colin.
Leonard will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 10th April at 9:00am.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
42 Kelso Ave, Thornton Cleveleys,
864899.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -