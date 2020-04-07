|
BOREHAM LEONARD Passed away peacefully
at the Autumn Leaves Rest Home
on Thursday 19th March.
Aged 84 years.
Devoted husband
of the late Joy.
Loving brother of Joyce
and the late Reg and Min.
Special uncle to Douglas
and the late Colin.
Leonard will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 10th April at 9:00am.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
42 Kelso Ave, Thornton Cleveleys,
864899.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020