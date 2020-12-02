Home

Leonard Phillips Notice
PHILLIPS Leonard George Passed away peacefully in
The Farthings Nursing Home on Wednesday November 18th 2020, aged 83 years. Much loved dad of Jarret, Kevan, Tristan, Zigrid and the late Stromley and a loving grandad and great grandad. Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Friday December 11th at 2:00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Brian House Children's Hospice. All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020
