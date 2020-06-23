|
NICKSON Lilian Passed away peacefully
on 9th June 2020,
aged 86 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband George and eldest
son Stephen.
Much loved mother of Kathryn, Tim, Jonathan, Paul and David.
Also a respected mother-in-law, loving nanna, great grandma,
also a loving sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
Will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 25th June at 10.30am
at Carleton Crematorium.
Immediate family only.
Family flowers only please, donations to Brian House Children's Hospice.
Enquiries to
Laytons Funeral Directors
01253 804081
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 23, 2020