WRINGE Lilian Passed away peacefully on
10th of March 2020
with loving family by her side.
Aged 92 years.
A much loved Wife
to the late Robert (Bob),
Mother to Robert, Frances,
and the late John and Miriam.
Also, a much loved Grandma
and Great Grandma.
She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all.
Her funeral service will be held
at Trinity Methodist Church
on 19th March 2020 at 10.00am,
followed by interment at Fleetwood Cemetery.
Donations may be made in memory of Lilian to
Versus Arthritis or
Cancer Research UK
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare, 42 Kelso Ave, Cleveleys, FY5 3JG. Tel: 01253 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020