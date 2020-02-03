|
|
|
Waterhouse Linda Mary Former proprietor of
S Waterhouse & Son
Fishing Tackle Specialist on
Cookson Street
Passed away peacefully on
23rd January 2020, aged 71 years.
A loving Wife to the late Arthur,
a much loved Mum to Gary and Kevin and a dear Grandma.
Linda will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th February at 11:45am.
Family flowers only, donations
to British Liver Trust.
All enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020