Lindy Clydesdale Notice
Clydesdale Lindy Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 29th July 2020,
of Poulton-le-Fylde.

Beloved wife of Malcolm,
much loved mum of Ben and Helen, and adored grandma of
Hannah, Charlotte, Aidan,
Matilda and Jessica.
She will be sadly missed by all her family, and her many friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Poulton Methodist Church (Queensway) on Wednesday
12th August for close family.

Flowers welcome or donations if so desired to Woodland Trust.
All enquiries to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 6, 2020
