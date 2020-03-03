|
|
|
Skidmore Lorraine Passed away at her home address on Tuesday 25th February 2020, Lorraine aged 65 years.
'A much loved partner, mum, grandmother and she will be
sadly missed by all of her friends.'
Lorraine's funeral service and cremation will be held at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday 9th March 2020 at 3.00pm. No flowers by request please, donations in her memory
to 'Trinity' the Hospice in the
Fylde c/o and all further
enquiries please to
Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020