JONES Louie Austin Louie passed away after a long illness on Monday November 23rd 2020 at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, aged 14 years.
Loving son of Caroline and Glyn. Devoted brother of Ella
and Rosie. Caring grandson of Nanna Christine.
Louie will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
His funeral service will be held at St Chads Church, Poulton le Fylde, on Thursday 3rd December at 9:30am followed by a committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Due to current Covid restrictions family and close friends only to attend in the church but you're more than welcome to pay your respects in the square.
Family flowers only. Donations may be made in Louie's memory to the Children's Cancer and Leukaemia Group via http://www.cclg.org.uk/louies-research-fund
All Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool,
01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020