WHITTAKER Lyn Sherrall
"Sherrall" Of the Briar Dene Hotel, Cleveleys.
On Saturday 1st February 2020, suddenly but peacefully whilst in Trinity Hospice and of Cleveleys, Sherrall
passed away aged 72 years.
Dearly loved mum to
Louise, Sean and Shelley and a loving grandma to
Jasmine, Shannon, Saffron, Thomas, Jack and Henry.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
20th February 2020 at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road,
East Thornton, Cleveleys,
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020