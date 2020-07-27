Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Johnson

Notice Condolences

Lynn Johnson Notice
JOHNSON Lynn It is with great sadness we
have to announce that our
lovely mum Lynn Johnson
passed away suddenly at home
on Saturday 18th July 2020.

Much loved Mum of Clare and Shelly and loving Nana of Oliver, Harvey, Eddie and Francesca.

She will be missed by many
and in our hearts forever.

Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th August at 2:00 pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in her memory
to the NSPCC, if desired.

All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -