JOHNSON Lynn It is with great sadness we
have to announce that our
lovely mum Lynn Johnson
passed away suddenly at home
on Saturday 18th July 2020.
Much loved Mum of Clare and Shelly and loving Nana of Oliver, Harvey, Eddie and Francesca.
She will be missed by many
and in our hearts forever.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th August at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in her memory
to the NSPCC, if desired.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 27, 2020