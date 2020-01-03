|
WOOD Madeline On Monday 30th December 2019, peacefully whilst in the
Conifers Care Home,
Madeline passed away
aged 95 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Richard and a much loved
Mum and Granny.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 16th January 2020
at 2:45pm.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to RNLI Fleetwood,
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020