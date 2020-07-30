|
|
|
BROWNE Mahin Peacefully in
Trinity Hospice on
Thursday 23rd July 2020,
Mahin, aged 65 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jeffery, loving mum of John and David, much loved mother in law of Gina, and devoted grandma of
Alice and Eleanor.
She will be very sadly missed
by all who knew her.
A private family burial will be
held at Carleton Cemetery on
Friday 31st July at 12.00 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, may be given for Trinity Hospice,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 30, 2020