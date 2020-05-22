|
|
|
SARJANTSON Malcolm Alan Passed away peacefully at
The Farthings Nursing Home
on May 19th 2020.
Malcolm, aged 75 years
of Thornton-Cleveleys.
Much loved husband of Janet, dearly loved dad of Gary
and Michelle, also a loving
grandad and great grandad.
Malcolm will be sadly missed
by all his family, friends
and all who knew him.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium
on Thursday May 28th 2020.
Sadly due to recent
circumstances this will be for
immediate family only.
Family flowers only, donations
if so desired to Age UK.
All enquiries please to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 22, 2020