SARJANTSON (Malcolm Alan) The family of Malcolm would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received during their recent sad loss. A special thanks to all the staff at Clifton Hospital for the care given to Malcolm, also to The Farthings Nursing Home for looking after Malcolm and treating him with dignity and respect. Finally thanks to Claire and all the team at C. T. Hull Funeral Service for their compassion, and dignified arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 6, 2020
