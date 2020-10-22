|
|
|
Thompson Malcolm Passed away peacefully at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
on 11th October 2020,
aged 83 years.
Malcolm dearly loved Father, Father in law, Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place on Friday 30th October 2020, at 12:30pm at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Donations to Derain House
in lieu of flowers.
Invitation only for attendance.
Further enquiries
Co-op Funeralcare
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020