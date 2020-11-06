|
|
|
Jones (Marcele) Passed away on Saturday October 17th 2020 in Chorley Hospital.
Marcele, late of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Much loved wife of the late Frank, also a dearly loved Mum to Mark, Nick and Stephen, Grandmother to Abigail, Owen, George and Kate and Great Grandmother to Lewie and Dylan.
Marcele worked for many years as a telephonist at Blackpool Telephone Exchange, and will be missed by her many friends in Poulton, and family in Wolverhampton.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on 6 November.
Due to the current restrictions, the service will be for family only.
No flowers please,
donations if so desired to
"Poppy Appeal."
All enquiries and donations to
Box Bros Service,
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020