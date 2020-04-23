|
|
|
BELL Margaret Margaret passed away peacefully on the 11th April 2020.
The devoted wife of Ephraim,
a wonderful mum to Paul, Mark, Dean and Samantha.
A loving Nanna Margaret to her
12 grandchildren and
4 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current situation,
a private family service will take place at Carleton Crematorium.
A celebration of her life will be
held at a later date.
Further enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 97 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool. Tel: 301237
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020