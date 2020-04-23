Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool Whitegate Drive
97 Whitegate Drive
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 9BZ
01253 301237
Margaret Bell Notice
BELL Margaret Margaret passed away peacefully on the 11th April 2020.

The devoted wife of Ephraim,
a wonderful mum to Paul, Mark, Dean and Samantha.
A loving Nanna Margaret to her
12 grandchildren and
4 great-grandchildren.

Due to the current situation,
a private family service will take place at Carleton Crematorium.
A celebration of her life will be
held at a later date.

Further enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 97 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool. Tel: 301237
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020
