|
|
|
Birch (Margaret) Formerly of Gibson's
and Pennington's Grocers,
Poulton-le-Fylde.
Passed away peacefully
at Kepplegate, Preesall on
Thursday 30th January 2020, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bob,
dearly loved mum of Sue.
Funeral service to be held at
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Breck Road, on
Thursday 13th February 2020 at 11am, followed by burial.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Kepplegate Care Services.
All enquiries and donations please to C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, tel 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020