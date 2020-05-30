Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Cherry

Notice Condolences

Margaret Cherry Notice
CHERRY Margaret Mary Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of the Glenroyd Nursing Home on Friday 22nd May 2020,
aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff, beloved mum to Ann and Barry, cherished grandma to Laura, Tom, Rik and Sarah and great grandma to Alfie and Esme.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The family would like to thank both Blackpool and Clifton Hospitals, Haddon Court Care Home and Glenroyd Nursing Home. Special thanks to the Community Matron and District Nursing Team.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to RNLI (Blackpool Branch). Donations to be made online at www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk/.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Blackpool, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -