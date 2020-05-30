|
|
|
CHERRY Margaret Mary Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of the Glenroyd Nursing Home on Friday 22nd May 2020,
aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff, beloved mum to Ann and Barry, cherished grandma to Laura, Tom, Rik and Sarah and great grandma to Alfie and Esme.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The family would like to thank both Blackpool and Clifton Hospitals, Haddon Court Care Home and Glenroyd Nursing Home. Special thanks to the Community Matron and District Nursing Team.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to RNLI (Blackpool Branch). Donations to be made online at www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk/.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Blackpool, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2020