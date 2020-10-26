|
|
|
CROFT Margaret Of your charity pray for the repose
of the soul of Margaret of Cleveleys, who strengthened by the Sacraments of the Holy Church died peacefully at The Hamptons Care Centre, St. Annes on
19th October 2020.
Much loved mum of Sheila, Anthony, Theresa, Vincent and Andrew, a dear mother in law,
a loving grandma and
great grandma.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Requiem Mass at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, Cleveleys on Wednesday 4th November at 11.45am followed by burial at Lytham Park Cemetery.
Due to current restrictions attendance at the funeral is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to RNIB c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020