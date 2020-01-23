Home

CUTHBERTSON (Nee Cartmell)
Margaret of Burton-in-Lonsdale,
formerly of Poulton-le-Fylde
died peacefully at home on Saturday 11th January
aged 81 years, beloved wife of the late Alan, loving Mum of Michael & Janette and a wonderful Grandma. Margaret will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for a local Dementia friendly garden, which may be left at the service or c/o B&W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton LA6 3FX Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
