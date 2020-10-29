|
|
|
GRINDROD Margaret Jean 1925- 2020
Passed away peacefully
on 21st October 2020.
She was the loving wife of the
late Joseph, mother of Sarah and Ruth, grandmother of Elizabeth, Tom,
Will and Emily, great grandmother
of Max, Anna, Millie and Harry,
mother in law to Nick
and the late Richard.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Her funeral will be held
on Friday November 13th,
family attendees only.
Thanks to all at PNP Care Home.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020