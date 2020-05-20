Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Higginbottom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Higginbottom

Notice Condolences

Margaret Higginbottom Notice
HIGGINBOTTOM née LOUGHRAN
Margaret Passed away in the loving care of Trinity Hospice on 2nd May 2020, aged 79 years.
Loving mother of Neil, Irene and Richard and devoted partner of Trevor, Grandmother of Maddison & Rebecca and Great Grandmother of Mayah & Poppy.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Please keep Margaret and her family in your thoughts and prayers on Wednesday 27th May at 12:45pm when they will be having a private family burial.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons. Highfield Funeral Home
Telephone: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -