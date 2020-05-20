|
HIGGINBOTTOM née LOUGHRAN
Margaret Passed away in the loving care of Trinity Hospice on 2nd May 2020, aged 79 years.
Loving mother of Neil, Irene and Richard and devoted partner of Trevor, Grandmother of Maddison & Rebecca and Great Grandmother of Mayah & Poppy.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Please keep Margaret and her family in your thoughts and prayers on Wednesday 27th May at 12:45pm when they will be having a private family burial.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons. Highfield Funeral Home
Telephone: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 20, 2020