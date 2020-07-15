|
|
|
HORNBY Margaret Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 7th July 2020 in hospital,
aged 88 years.
A dearest and loving wife of Harold, much loved mum of Sue, Richard and Steven and loving grandma of Aaron,
Emma and Sophia.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and burial at
St. Paul's Parish Church, Warton on Monday 20th July at 2.00pm.
Due to current regulations, attendance at
church by invitation only.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Margaret may be sent to The Blue Skies Hospitals Fund c/o the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 15, 2020