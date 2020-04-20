|
|
|
LEE Margaret Passed away peacefully in the New Thursby Nursing Home on Good Friday, April 10th 2020, aged 99 years, in the loving care of the nursing home team.
Devoted wife of the late Tom, precious mum of Stephen and Gillian, loving Auntie, great Auntie and great great Auntie.
A remarkable, gentle and kind lady, who will be missed by her family and many friends.
The present circumstances limits numbers attending the funeral to immediate family only but a memorial service celebrating her life will be held later in the year. Details when restrictions are lifted.
Family funeral at Lytham Crematorium on Monday,
April 27th at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to RNLI Lytham St. Annes or Blackpool Operatic Players or
St. Annes AODS. Donations and further enquiries to Box Bros. Ltd. 13/15 Hawes Side Lane,
Blackpool. Tel. 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020