MASTERTON (nee Morrow)
Margaret Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday 2nd November 2020, aged 66 years.
Devoted wife to Richard, much loved mum to Kim and Lee, cherished nanny mar to Connie, Arthur, Lily and Emy, loving sister to Pat, Dave and Bob and
a dear auntie. Margaret will
be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Fleetwood Methodist Church on Thursday 26th November at 12.00 followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Margaret to Trinity Hospice c/o the funeral director. The funeral is available online, please contact J.P. Dell
Funeral Directors, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333 for information.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020