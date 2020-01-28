Home

Margaret McNamee Notice
McNamee
Margaret Died peacefully on
21st January 2020
Margaret
Aged 92 years.
Much loved wife of
Lawrence (deceased),
loving mum to Denise, Shaun, Lindsey and Michelle.
Mother-In-Law to Ruth, John and Will, nanny to Cait, George and Bea.
Funeral service to take place at
St Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham on Monday 3rd February
at 1pm prior to service
of committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired,
may be sent for the RNLI
c/o the funeral director.
Further enquiries to
Mark F H Rae,
11 Wood Street,
St Annes On Sea, FY8 1QS,
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
