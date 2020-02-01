|
|
|
MORAN Margaret Peacefully in
Victoria Hospital on
Monday 27th January 2020, Margaret, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Malcolm,
much loved mum of Andrew and
Earl, dear mother in law of Tracy
and Caroline, and also an adored
grandma, great grandma and
auntie. She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
A celebration of Margaret's life will
be held at Carleton Crematorium
on Tuesday 11th February
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired may be
given for the Stroke Association,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore
Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road,
Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020