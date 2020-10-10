Home

Margaret Neal Notice
NEAL (Margaret)
'Peggy' On Wednesday 30th September 2020, peacefully whilst in the
care of Thornton House,
Margaret passed away
aged 96 years.
Mother of Heather and
mother-in-law to Paul.
She will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
A private family funeral
service will take place.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Salvation Army or Marie Curie via www.memorygiving.com_
margaretbessieleesneal
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 10, 2020
