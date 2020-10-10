|
|
|
NEAL (Margaret)
'Peggy' On Wednesday 30th September 2020, peacefully whilst in the
care of Thornton House,
Margaret passed away
aged 96 years.
Mother of Heather and
mother-in-law to Paul.
She will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
A private family funeral
service will take place.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Salvation Army or Marie Curie via www.memorygiving.com_
margaretbessieleesneal
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 10, 2020