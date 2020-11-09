Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Margaret Parkinson Notice
PARKINSON (Margaret Rose) On Saturday 31st October 2020, peacefully whilst in the care of Clifton Hospital, Margaret
passed away aged 86 years.
Beloved wife to Ray and
much loved Mum to Tony.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
A private family funeral service
will take place.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired
sent directly to Rosemere
Cancer Foundation.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys.
FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -