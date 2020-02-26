|
PARR MBE
Margaret Passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday 22nd February 2020 aged 90 years.
The much loved wife of the late James, dearly loved mother of George and James, dear
mother-in-law of Deborah, devoted grandma of Laura and Jenny, also a cherished great grandma of Jude and Bow.
Margaret will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Peters Parish Church on Monday 2nd March at 2.30pm prior to interment in
St Peters Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice or Brian House Children's Hospice c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020