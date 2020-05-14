|
|
|
STRUTTON (Margaret) On Tuesday 12th May 2020, peacefully whilst in the care of the Annacliffe Nursing Home and formerly of Thornton,
Margaret passed away
aged 85 years.
Much loved Mum to Elizabeth and Jonathan, a dear Mother-in-law to Graham and Vanessa and a
loving Grandma to Sophie, Georgia, Sam, Tom and Beth.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A private family service will take place and a Celebration of Life
will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Margaret may be given if so desired to NSPCC c/o the Funeral Director or www.memorygiving.com
/margaretstrutton
The family would like to take this opportunity to express their sincere gratitude to
Blackpool Victoria Hospital and The Annacliffe Nursing Home for the care and support given to Margaret throughout the
past few weeks.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 14, 2020