|
|
|
ORRITT Marguerite Please pray for the repose of the soul of Marguerite who suddenly passed away in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday 12th January 2020
aged 75 years.
Cherished wife of Tom,
devoted mum of Wendy and Amanda, loving nan and
a much loved great nan.
Marguerite will be greatly missed by all her family and friends and
all who have had the pleasure to have know her.
A VERY SPECIAL LADY
R.I.P
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Kentigerns R. C. Church, Newton Drive, Blackpool on Thursday 6th February at 11.00am prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family floral tributes only please by request, donations if so desired in lieu of floral tributes to
The British Heart Foundation or The Diabetic Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham,
Blackpool, FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020