|
|
|
FOULDS (née Evans)
Maria Passed away in the arms of Jason surrounded by her loved ones
at home on January 10th 2020.
The loving and beautiful
wife of Jason, devoted and
cherished daughter of
Eileen and the late John,
daughter in law of Stuart
and the late Dot, a wonderful and
caring proud mother of
Jack, Amy and George,
devoted sister of Susan, Diana and Peter, sister in law of Michelle, Claire and the late Martin,
caring and loving auntie of
Thomas, Nikita, Scott, Jason,
Kyle, Charlie, Oliver, Olivia,
Lauren, Arianne, Tiana,
Travis, Robert and Krystal,
dear and proud Godmother
of Holly and Harry and
loyal and true best friend
of Joanne and Ed, Jo and
Richard and Andrew and Katie.
Maria will be sadly missed by
all her family and many friends.
Service at St. Christopher's Church, Blackpool on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 10:30am
prior to interment for
family and friends at
Park Cemetery, Lytham.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be
sent for Trinity Hospice C/O
The Funeral Director.
Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
13/15 Hawes Side Lane,
Blackpool. Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020