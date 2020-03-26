|
|
|
GARNER Marian Aged 97 Years
Passed peacefully away in the Golden Years Rest Home on Sunday 15th March 2020
Marian, wife of the late Reg.
Devoted mother of
Ann, Lyn and Carole.
Much loved grandmother of Michelle, Laurri and James and great grandmother of
Joel, Miles and Fletcher
"Marian will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends."
Marian's funeral service and committal will be held on
Thursday 2nd April 2020 at Carleton Crematorium at 2.45pm.
Unfortunately due to current restrictions the attendees at Marian's funeral will be limited to immediate family members only. Marian's family would like to thank you for your understanding and consideration at this sad time,
but your thoughts and kindness are very much appreciated.
Donations in lieu of flowers can
be made to Cancer Research
c/o the Funeral Directors.
All further enquiries to
C.T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF. Tel 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020