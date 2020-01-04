|
|
|
Blacow Marie Angela
(Jill) Who passed away in
Victoria Hospital on
December 21st, 2019.
Aged 85 years.
Jill, devoted wife of the late Alan, loving mother of John and Suzanne and the lovely Grandma of Christopher, George and Robyn, Great Grandma to Coby and Freddie, cherished mother-in-law to David and Ann.
Jill will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff on ward 26, who showed so much care and compassion.
The funeral will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday January 10th, 2020 at 3pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if so desired to
Blue Skies Hospital Fund.
All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020