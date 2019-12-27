|
DENEHY Marie Passed away peacefully
on Friday December
13th 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving Wife of the
late Charlie Denehy,
much loved Mum of Sue
and Son in Law Rod,
dear Sister of Christine and Robert and a devoted Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Marie will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
A service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at The Parish Church of Singleton, St Anne on Tuesday
January 7th 2020 at 12:30 pm followed by burial.
Flowers may be sent or
donations, if preferred, to Alzheimer's Society.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Tel: 859159. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019