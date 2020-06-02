|
|
|
ELLWOOD (nee. Lawson)
Marie Of your charity please pray for
the repose of the soul of
Marie who fortified by the
Rites of Holy Mother Church.
Peacefully at her home in
St. Annes-on-Sea on Tuesday
May 19th, aged 82 years.
A dear and cherished wife of
Hugh and a beloved mother
and grandmother.
Please keep Marie's family in your thoughts and prayers, while they have a private cremation service on Friday June 5th.
"Marie will be remembered for
her charity work in her
local community"
Donations if desired to
Trinity Hospice.
Donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Bank House Funeral Home, Alexandria Drive, Lytham St. Annes,
Tel: 720998
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 2, 2020